Instagram users may have to kiss their likes goodbye

Instagram is doing away with likes, at least for certain accounts.

The social media giant announced it is expanding its months-long test to hide like counts to the rest of the world. Instagram began testing the change in several countries, including Australia, Brazil, and Canada earlier this year.

Instagram tweeted that the select users who are part of the test will no longer see likes and views on photos and videos of others. Users will still be able to see likes on their own accounts.

The company said this move is part of an initiative to change the way people engage with the photo-sharing service.

Instagram claimed the feedback has been positive.

