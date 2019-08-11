Tourists warned about U.S. gun violence after mass shootings

In response to the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, that killed more than 31 people, Amnesty International are warning tourist about visiting the U.S.

“Travelers to the United States should remain cautious that the country does not adequately protect people’s right to be safe, regardless of who they might be. People in the United States cannot reasonably expect to be free from harm – a guarantee of not being shot is impossible,” said Ernest Coverson, campaign manager for the End Gun Violence Campaign at Amnesty International USA. “Once again, it is chillingly clear that the U.S. government is unwilling to ensure protection against gun violence.”

Gun reform is heavily discussed on capitol hill and now along the Democratic Presidential 2020 campaign trail.

According to The Associated Press, President Donald Trump called for bipartisan solutions to the bloodshed but offered few details and faced pointed questions from Democrats about whether he had the moral authority to rally America against the spasm of violence and racism.

“We vow to act with urgent resolve,” Trump said.

Democratic presidential candidates spent the weekend addressing gun violence with voters at the Iowa State Fair.

