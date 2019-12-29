I-40 East shut down for hours after large bales of hay block lanes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT) -- Knoxville officials said several lanes on Interstate 40 East were closed early Sunday morning after a crash near Interstate 275.

Knoxville police said a pickup truck lost its load of several bales of hay The bales caused damage to a semi-truck and an SUV that was driving behind the pickup truck.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials and KPD officers worked to clear the hay that caused a partial obstruction on the roadway.

TDOT said three lanes of I-40 East were closed for nearly two hours.

