'Intoxicated' Hawkins Co. woman accused of hitting kids with bull whip

A Hawkins County woman has been accused of child abuse after investigators said she hit her children with a bull whip.

According to CBS affiliate WJHL, investigators responded to a call about an "intoxicated woman hitting her kids with a bull whip."

Investigators said 38-year-old Crystal Elaine McMillian was standing in the yard of a Rogersville residence holding a whip when deputies got on scene.

McMillian admitted to hitting her kids with a whip, deputies said.

The report said, "Crystal was very intoxicated and stated the kids hit her first."

One of the children reportedly told deputies that their mother hit them with the whip.

McMillian was arrested for aggravated child abuse and was taken to the Hawkins County Jail.

