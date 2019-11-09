Intruder arrested after Kentucky homeowner wakes up to man in bedroom

A Warren County, Kentucky, man is facing several charges after a disturbing intrusion into another person's home.

The Warren County Sheriff says it happened at a home on Belgium Court just before 5 a.m. on Friday. According to an arrest report, a homeowner woke up to find 27-year-old Jimmy Biven standing in his bedroom.

The homeowner was able to restrain Biven with the help of a neighbor until deputies arrived.

When investigators got to the scene they determined Bivens was “manifestly under the influence of alcohol.”

Bivens was charged with burglary, alcohol intoxication, and menacing. He also had an active warrant for his arrest.

He was taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

