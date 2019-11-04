Ivanka Trump visits the Smoky Mountains

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior advisor of President Donald Trump made a visit to the Smokies over the weekend.

Trump posted a photo with her husband Jared Kushner posing in front of the Smoky Mountain scenery.

"Smoky Mountain high! ��," Trump captioned the posted.

Trump's visit comes amid criticism over her comments comparing her father to Thomas Jefferson minutes after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to move forward on impeachment.

Trump quoted a letter from Jefferson to his daughter, Martha, to complain about "enemies and spies" in Washington "inventing" misdeeds.

“‘…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.’ -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha,” she tweeted. “Some things never change, dad!”

