Invasive fish species enroaching on East Tennessee waters

Asian carp is an invasive fish that's now in some of Tennessee's rivers., and experts say that could change our ecosystem.

Mike Butler with the Tennessee Wildlife Federation said Asian carp spread quickly by eating food sources of local fish.

"This is definitely a problem that is upon us. That's why we’ve been working so hard over the last four years to ring the gong," said Butler.

They're dangerous to local fish populations and boaters. "They get big. They can be 20-30 pounds and jump," said Butler.

He said the fish jump when they feel vibrations in the water. They jump when boats get near them.

"If you’re driving down in a boat going 20 mph and a 30-pound fish jumps out and hits you, it can really hurt you," said Butler.

How can you help stop the spread of this species? Butler said the best solutions are to provide financial incentives for fisherman to catch the fish or build a barrier. There are two types of barriers that may work--an electrical barrier or a sonic barrier.

"You can remove the fish and prevent their movement, and we think you can push them down to a level in the reservoir that’s manageable to where the native fish can exist in thrive, and you’re not dealing with the scourge of Asian carp that it could produce," said Butler.

He estimated it could cost hundreds of thousands dollars for fishing incentives and up to $7 million for a barrier. The Tennessee legislature secured $25 million dollars in federal funds in the last year. TWF is pushing for nearly $40 million more to draw up a plan and implement new containment practices.

"We’re going to have to spend several millions of dollars to address some thing that could impact billions," said Butler.

Butler said the multi-billion dollar fishing industry, property values and boater safety are all at risk.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.