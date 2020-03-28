Investigation underway after one killed in Kentucky officer-involved shooting

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Knox County, Kentucky, after one person was killed.

Investigators said a Knox County deputy was called to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. While looking for the vehicle, officers said someone fired multiple shots from a home toward the deputy.

When troopers arrived on the scene they approached the home the shots were fired from, according to reports.

KSP officials said Thomas Owens, 49, came out of the home armed with a rifle. Owens reportedly failed to comply with orders and pointed his rifle at troopers.

Owens was fatally struck by gunfire from the troopers and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County coroner.

KSP officials said the incident is under investigation.

