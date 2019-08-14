Irish eyes to smile in prime time

The 2019 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase will feature matchups between some of the top high school football programs from across the country. On Thursday, Oct. 3, Knoxville Catholic will host Brentwood Academy at Blaine Stadium on the Knoxville Catholic campus, 9245 Fox Lonas Road in Knoxville. Game time will be 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Game Match-Up

Knoxville Catholic was a 5A semifinalist last season. They will battle up front as well with No. 130 Bryn Tucker – OT (Clemson commit), No. 176 Tyler Baron – DE and No. 250 Cooper Mays – OL (Tennessee commit). Brentwood Academy has claimed the last four 2A/3A DII state titles. They will be tough up front with a DE and LB with D1 offers, as well as two juniors on the offensive line with multiple offers.

Knoxville Catholic head football coach Steve Matthews said, "We are very excited about this opportunity for our student-athletes to perform in front of a national audience. It is a tremendous honor. This game is not only a chance to showcase our football program, but also to promote Knoxville Catholic's fantastic school support and spirit."

For more information, contact: Jason Surlas, Knoxville Catholic HS Athletic Director – 865-696-1049 | jason.surlas@knoxvillecatholic.com