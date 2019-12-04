Is CBD safe? FDA releases new consumer report

CBD products have grown in popularity in recent years, and it has prompted questions by consumers about its safety.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released an updated report on CBD, saying that more search is needed on the product to determine the answer.

The FDA reminded consumers that it "has approved only one CBD product." That product is Epidiolex, which is used to treat people with rare forms of Epilepsy.

"CBD has the potential to harm you, and harm can happen even before you become aware of it," the FDA said. It added that "CBD can cause liver injury" and "CBD can affect the metabolism of other drugs."

The FDA warns users to be aware of where they are buying a CBD product and remember that just because something seems natural doesn’t mean it’s safe.

Read the FDA's full report here.

