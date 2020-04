When it comes to working at home, Tennessee ranks in the top 15, according to a survey from the personal-finance website WalletHub.

The website ranked the Best States For Working From Home. Tennesse ranked number 12 behind Virginia, while Kentucky ranked number 27.

WalletHub named Deleware the best state to work from home and Alaska the worst.

Tennessee also ranked the 5th lowest internet cost in the U.S.





