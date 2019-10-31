Is a full ride enough? Former athletes weigh in on NCAA vote

The wallets of NCAA student-athletes across the country may be a little thicker in coming years after the organization voted to allow players to cash in on their image, name, and likeness.

It comes after years of attempting to preserve the "amateur" aspect of college football. Many critics of the recent vote said the move will make college football like professional sports and corruption could become a problem.

Others believe student-athletes bring in big money for their colleges and universities annually, to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. TV contracts, ticket sales, and sports gear are just some of the ways schools profit off of elite teams and players.

Perry Orth, a quarterback for the Gamecocks from 2013 to 2016, said student-athletes should be paid for the commercial value they bring to the table.

"It's a fine line between, hey, I'm out there busting my tail on Saturday afternoon, or on the basketball court and making my school and university, people are buying my jersey left and right and they're hitting me up to sign stuff and I'm not making anything for it while I'm up at 5:30 at the gym shooting shots, running sprints, throwing balls or whatever," Orth said.

He remembers jealousy inside the locker room during his time at school and said it will only worsen once endorsement deals and the dividends they yield, like new cars and fancy jewelry, are entered into the mix.

"The jealousy of, ‘Well, I should be playing and he shouldn't be playing,' let alone the kid you think shouldn't be playing is making $10,000 a month because he's on the local car dealership ad or local grocery store," he said.

Carey Rich played men's basketball for the Gamecocks in the early 90s. He said, at that time being paid wasn't an option and it wasn't something he thought he deserved. Now, he feels differently.

"It took me a long time to get here because I was an amateur so I was stuck in the mindset of just being honored and being blessed to play the game, get a scholarship, and get an education along the way," he said.

He said the biggest misconception in college sports is that there is such a thing as a "free education."

"There's no such thing as a free education,” Rich said. “A student-athlete at that level, you earn every bit of it. I learned a long time ago, if you create enough value for yourself, the more value you create, the more opportunities you will receive."

Experts estimate only a select few players on any given team will reap significant benefits from local, regional or national endorsement deals. Still, others could benefit from autograph signings or other smaller endorsements.

Mark Nagel, a professor within the University of South Carolina's College Sport Research Institute said the timing of the NCAA vote is largely due to increasing public pressure.

"I think there’s more aware among the general public," Nagel said. "Whereas 10, 15, 20 years ago, very, very few people really understood the business college sports at the big-time level and now there are more constituents that are saying hey this system may not necessarily work the way the NCAA claims it does."

Each of the NCAA's three divisions must have its new rules in place by January of 2021.

