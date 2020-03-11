Is buying extra insurance coverage to protect your home a good idea?

Recent heavy rains are leaving many East Tennesseans cleaning up or drying out. Flooded basements and damaged roofs have people wondering: Is this covered by insurance? In Tennessee, flooding is not normally covered by homeowner's policies. We asked a Knoxville insurance agent if it's worth the cost to take out extra coverage.

"In most cases no," said Mike Lewis with State Farm "There are actual limitations on the coverage of the plan for any area that is below ground level. So, that is a walkout basement or lowered basement. Things like personal property is not covered, carpet is not covered, wall coverings are not covered. So the things that most of us would have wanted coverage for. That's not a solution."

If you live in a flood plain then coverage is required. Lewis said there are rare cases where you may want to purchase extra coverage. "If you're at the bottom of your neighborhood and right next to a drain easement and you know this house has had flooding problems, that might be a reason to do it."

He said there are things you can do to make water damage less likely. "The key on a flooded basement is first finding out where the water is coming from. If you're lucky it might be water coming down the sides of the house. Check to see your gutters are clear a couple of times a year and your downspouts," said Lewis. "You've got to get the water away from your house, look at your driveway, look at pavement around the house. Is any of that channeling water towards the house?"

Regularly check your roof for signs of damage, such as excessive wear on shingles or missing shingles. Seal your basement. Thick coatings, paint and silicate-based sealers may help minimize or prevent water damage. Each method varies in application and cost.

Replace washing machine supply hoses. Plan for new ones every three to five years as part of a proactive maintenance plan.

Lewis said sinkhole insurance is not a bad idea. The limestone in the soil makes those more prevalent in many areas of East Tennessee.

He said if you are thinking about filing a claim before you do anything, call your agent for advice. "If it turns out you don't want to file a claim you don't want that on your record even if the insurance company didn't pay you anything."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.