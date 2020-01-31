Is country music dying? Loretta Lynn says maybe

Loretta Lynn opened up about the state of country music and where it's heading with fellow country star Martina McBride.

The two stars spoke about the music business on McBride's podcast, "Vocal Point."

"Real country tells our stories, comes from our hearts, and gets us through life. My main point to Martina is that there's such a hard push to crossover and change it up, and do something new that we can lose what country music really is all about," said Lynn.

She went on to explain how proud she is of all the new artists up and coming in the country music scene, but said she feels the tradition and values of country are slipping.

"When you love something you can't just stand by quietly if you think it's in danger," said Lynn. "One thing's for sure, if we keep it country, the fans will keep on listening, I know in my heart that it's what they want!"

