Is hair dye the new toilet paper? Walmart CEO reports hair dye panic buying

The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon told CBS46 stores have been seeing hair dye and clippers flying off the shelves over the past week.

Over the past several weeks, many stores have seen customers panic buying items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, now Walmart reports hair dye and hair clipper shelves are nearly bare.

"You can definitely see that as people have stayed home, their focus shifted," McMillon said.

As hair salons remain closed, Americans are taking matters into their own hands and styling their own hair in the meantime.

"People are starting to need a haircut," McMillon said. "You see more beard trimmers and hair color and things like that. It's interesting to watch the dynamic play out."

According to Nielsen data, sales of hair clippers increased 166 percent and hair coloring products rose 23 percent since April 4.

