Is it time to say goodbye to the Red Solo cup?

Is the era of the Red Solo cup over?

Ball, the corporation behind the infamous party symbol, announced it will launch an aluminum cup that's shaped like a red Solo cup. Unlike the original cup, the new ones can be used forever.

According to a release, the pilot launch will produce a "limited supply of aluminum cups through 2020" for use at entertainment venues and "major concessionaires."

"As our customers and consumers increasingly seek sustainable beverage packaging options, the launch of the aluminum cup is a significant moment for our company," said John A. Hayes, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "It is our responsibility as the leader in aluminum beverage packaging to continuously innovate and provide solutions for our customers. We're excited to bring the aluminum cup to market and expand the product line next year and beyond."

The cups will be rolled out in September 2019. The cups will be available in a 20-ounce size, and additional sizes will be made available according to demand.

