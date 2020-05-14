Is social distancing weakening immune systems?

Some reports have been circulating around social media that mask-wearing and social distancing may actually be decreasing the strength of our immune systems, but how accurate is this?

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Ali Hassoun with Huntsville Hospital says the correlation of lower exposure to bacteria and the ability to fight infection is more common in children.

“This might actually apply for infants, newborns, where they’re not exposed to small amounts [of bacteria] on a regular basis. They might develop allergies or might develop inability to fight off infection,” said Hassoun. “But in adults, this has not been shown.”

This is due to the fact that adults have already been exposed to enough bacteria in their lifetimes as opposed to children.

“A lot of us really have been exposed to a wide variety of bacteria and viruses already," said Hassoun. "We already have made the robust immune response to a lot of these ones.”

The stronger link between social distancing and a weakened immunity revolves around the mental effects of isolation, reports WAFF.

“Especially elderly populations - been at home, haven’t seen their family for a long time - that can affect their mental health,” according to Hassoun. “If it affects their mental health for a long time, there is some concern about their immunity.”

One of the best ways to keep a strong immune system is also eating fruits and vegetables, WAFF reports.

“Eating healthy, exercising... all these things are going to be able to boost our immunity in general," said Hassoun.

“Physical distancing, the mask, hand hygiene is all still very, very important even when we’re reopening,” said Hassoun. “It’s essential so we can get over this issue hopefully in shorter periods rather than in longer periods.”

