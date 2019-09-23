Isolated rain, storms Monday

This morning is mild, and closer to seasonable. We're starting the day with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. (Average low for Knoxville is now 58 degrees.)

We are warming up and gradually becoming more humid as a front approaches. Clouds and spotty rain reach the Plateau by late morning to midday, and then continue to move east through the afternoon to evening hours. This front continues to breakup, so we can only get isolated rain and storms on this Monday, 20% coverage of our area.

The high today is able to jump to 89 degrees in the Valley just ahead of the front.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with the isolated rain left for the Smoky Mountains. The low will be around 63 degrees.

Tuesday gets back to mostly sunny, with a high 85 degrees. While this is still above normal, it's the coolest day of this 8-day forecast!

Wednesday starts off mild, in the upper 50s, and then the heat starts moving back in.

Wednesday and Thursday get back to upper 80s, but we'll see a few more clouds and isolated rain on Thursday. Thursday's record high is 89 for Knoxville, set in 1986, and we'll be right around there.

Friday and on into next week, we are looking highs in the 90s. We're likely to tie or break more record highs in yet another heatwave.

