Lady Vol Lou Brown talks recent visit home to Australia

Red skies and dark nights is how Lady Vols' Lou Brown is forced to describe her country after bush fires continue to crumble parts of Australia.



It could be hard to fathom, but the senior forward said she had to witness a taste when she went home during UT's winter break.

"It was great, honestly. I loved every minute of it, honestly. Flying home was really eye opening to say the least. Flying in you can see the smoke, you can see the smoke -- it was completely consumed," she said.

Her family is safe, but on high alert. They live in southeast Australia where patches of smoke lingered in their backyard. Brown said while fires aren't new to her country, she's never seen that much destruction.

"It almost looks like a living hell," said Brown. "It changes day-by-day. Sometimes it's good days, sometimes it's bad days. It's just pretty scary, and I'm just praying for rain right now."

Brown said her second family and the community is giving her some sense of comfort with their calls, encouraging words and love. She said a young fan made a donation to a Koala sanctuary in her honor.

Some folks across East Tennessee asked for others to lend a hand by crafting kangaroo bags, joey pouches, wallaby bags, bat wraps and more.

