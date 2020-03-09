"It means the world to me" Photos reunited with Cookeville tornado victims

Pictures and memories from people’s homes in Cookeville have been found as far as Knoxville. They traveled more than 100 miles.

A group of volunteers and archivists have preserved more than 1,000 pictures. They are hoping to reunite people with their missing things- handwritten letters, first birthday pictures, and even excerpts from high school yearbooks.

Marie Stockton's personal belongings were found all over Putnam County. Strangers saved her sister's honor roll award, photos of their family, and special memories.

“It means the world to me because some of these people they're not with us anymore. I will never see again and take pictures so this is all we have of them,” said Stockton.

Tennessee Tech archivist Megan Atkinson helped to take photos and document belongings, while volunteers made the display.

“As an archivist, that's what we do we make sure everything is accessible so we can find them,” said Atkinson.

Volunteers found them wet, dirty and ripped, but they turned them in-- hoping for a reunion that would bring the owner some joy. Marie says the tragedy has put what's important into perspective.

“Anything else you can replace. A house you can replace, but your family, you realize how important they are to you and how much they mean to you and that you're so thankful and grateful that you have them,” said Stockton.

Atkinson says it might take time for families to come here and find these photos so they're going to be holding them at Tennessee Tech after Thursday.

If you think you may have lost photos or would like to turn some in you can call her office at 931-372-3958.

