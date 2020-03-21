"It was a matter of time", Loudon County mayor confirms first case of the coronavirus

Loudon County Mayor Rollen "Buddy" Bradshaw announced the county's first case of the coronavirus Saturday evening.

He posted on his Facebook page:

"Hello friends. I just wanted to confirm the information going around that we have a confirmed case of the COVID19 virus here in Loudon County. This is not unexpected or a surprise, it was a matter of time. We won’t have any further information pertaining to age or location until Monday," Bradshaw said.

He went on to say there is no need to panic and ecnougaeged the community to limit social interaction. He also said there are many churches and civic organizations that are delivering meals and even some supplies to residents who fall in to the aforementioned categories.

"If you need more information please contact my office and we will put you in contact with one of the groups," said Bradshaw. " As more information becomes available I will do my best to keep you informed. We are Loudon County Strong and we will make it through this. God Bless Loudon County."

