'It was overwhelming' Putnam County woman feels lucky her home wasn't destroyed

Melissa Brock says she feels lucky that she only lost her shed and had two cars damaged in Tuesday's tornadoes.

Damage in Putnam County / Source: (WVLT)

Homes on the street surrounding Brock's were left flattened.

"I'm glad that we weren't flattened. That we were able to make it out okay," said Brock. "It's been a busy day with cleaning it up and trying to move forward."

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials said at least 17 people were confirmed dead in the county. There have been 23 deaths across the state so far.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.