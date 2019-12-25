'It was the only thing he wanted for Christmas': Mother and son separated for a year reunited for Christmas

A 10-year old Kentucky boy got everything he wished for on Christmas thanks to a surprise visit from his biological mother.

Seth Fox has not seen his mother in over a year. She lives in California while Seth is in Kentucky with a foster family.

On Christmas Eve, Seth believed he was at the Blue Grass Airport in Kentucky to greet his sister who was flying in.

A few minutes later, Seth was in tears embracing his mother.

"I was so excited, I wanted to tell him so bad. It was the only thing he wanted for Christmas," said Seth's mother.

Seth tells WKYT he envisioned receiving a new XBOX was more likely than seeing his mother but kept it on his wish list just in case.

The family now plans to celebrate and spend time catching up at their home in Somerset.

Seth says he has no more wishes on his Christmas list.

