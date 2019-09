National Pepperoni Pizza Day is September 20, and according to Ranker.com, pepperoni is everyone's favorite topping.

A poll ranked pizza toppings from best to worst.

These toppings made the cut for the top five:

1: Pepperoni

2: Mozzarella

3: Mushroom

4: Sausage

5: Bacon

Coming in at the very bottom of the list is Sauerkraut and Crakerbread.

What do you think? Go here to vote.