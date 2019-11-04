'It's Okay To Be White" signs found on ETSU campus

Signs with the phrase "It's Okay To Be White were placed throughout East Tennessee State University's campus early Friday morning.

Many of the flyers covered memorial plaques honoring the first Black students to enroll at ETSU.

The flyers were identical to flyers placed on college campuses throughout the country by white supremacist groups.

ESTU staff members said they moved quickly to remove the flyers from campus after discovering them Friday.

"It is clear that the posting and placement of these flyers was an attempt to create division in our community and I am disgusted by this act," ETSU President Brian Noland said.

The school said the act of vandalism goes against its core values.

"People come first and are treated with dignity and respect," Noland said. We recognize the wounds that this incident has opened and have multiple resources available should anyone need support."

ETSU will have multiple counseling services available for students who feel troubled based on the signs.

The resources include:

Counseling Center, 423-439-3333 or www.etsu.edu/students/counseling/

Multicultural Center, 423- 439-4844 or www.etsu.edu/students/mcc/

Office of Human Resources, 423-439-4457 or www.etsu.edu/human-resources/

Office of Equity and Inclusion, 423-439-4445 or www.etsu.edu/equity/

Noland said ETSU will carry forward by working to support an inclusive and affirming campus.

The school celebrated its homecoming over the weekend.

"This weekend’s homecoming celebrations were a wonderful affirmation of our institutional values and I am confident that we will continue to serve as a beacon of hope," Noland said.

The school's president said the investigation remains active and they welcome any information that could lead to the identification and prosecution of the people who posted the flyers. If you have any information you are asked to call 423-439-4480.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.