"It's a dream come true:" Teen surprised by law enforcement on birthday

Fourteen-year-old Caleb Sutton, of White Pine, got a huge birthday surprise on Sunday night.

Local law enforcement agencies from Cocke County and Jefferson County "crashed" his birthday party at the Kidz Kountry recreation area.

Caleb, who has cerebral palsy, ADHD and bleeding on the brain, has always wanted to be a police officer, and the Dandridge Police Department said "all he wanted was for a couple police officers to stop by and say hello."

"Every time my birthday comes...I invite the whole police academy," Caleb said. "So we can have a good time, talk, laugh and cut up."

The White Pine teen got more than a couple as members from the White Pine Police Department, the Dandridge Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the Tennessee Constables Association, the Cocke County Sheriff's Office, UT Lifestar, the White Pine Fire Department and Lakeway Fire Department showed up to help him celebrate.

"The look on Caleb's face was priceless," Dandridge police said.

Caleb has always wanted to be a police officer and said, "It's a dream come true. I want to be one."

