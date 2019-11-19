It's all Christmas all the time on WNOX 93.1

If your favorite radio station is 93.1 WNOX, you may have noticed they're playing A LOT of Christmas music lately.

ONLY Christmas music as a matter of fact.

"We noticed that no other stations in East Tennessee plays all Christmas music so we decided we wanted to do that," said a representative at the station.

Station programmers told WVLT News the songs started on Friday and they plan to continue spreading the holiday spirit until midnight on Christmas Day.

How do you feel about Christmas music? You can listen live here.

