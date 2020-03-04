"It’s not what you got, it’s who you got:" Cleanup efforts begin after Cookeville tornadoes

Power lines down. Homes destroyed. Many people woke up to devastation Tuesday morning. It wasn’t what they were expecting.

“We’ve lost everything. But you know what, it’s not what you got, it’s who you got...And we got a lot of good neighbors here,” said Rodney Mathis. “We pull together and you’ll see the community pull together and clean this up. You won’t know it in a week.”

Mathis lives on Bloomington road.

“I’m emotional,” he said. “When the phone went off it alerted us and that saved our life and a lot of the other neighbors.”

He's been on the move helping his wife and neighbors find safety.

“I felt scared because my wife run into the bathroom and I was right behind her in the basement and we were getting ready to shut the door. And before we could take 10 or 15 steps it started and was over.”

Mathis described how it felt to be in the tornado’s path.

“When you hear something go WHOOP. And you hear a whistle. And then you just feel yourself kind of go up a little bit because you know it’s pulling it and you just try to grab onto something so that it don’t pull you up.”

His house was still intact but severely damaged.

“I can’t believe that it’s standing. From half of the house over there’s no damage other than the roof and insulation is all through the house where it was torn out and it pulled stuff off the porch and took it probably 500 feet from the house.”

For this first time tornado survivor, he and others are counting their blessings.

“I’m really shocked,” said Dylan Wood, youth pastor at Double Springs Church of Christ. “I think my adrenaline is still pumping, but I’m really worried. But I know that God is here for us. He’s got our backs and so if we keep our faith strong and we’ll be able to get through everything.”

