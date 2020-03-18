"It's okay, fish" video of Knoxville girl hugging fish goes viral

"It's okay, fish," says nearly two-year-old Margot Payne, of Knoxville, in a now-viral video to a largemouth bass fish.

Source: Morgan Payne

Margot's mother, Morgan, captured the video of Margot with her dad, Jordan, as Margot clutches the fish. It has more than 3,000 shares and more than 1,000 comments.

Margot repeatedly says, "It's okay," before her dad says, "I'm going to turn him back."

The Paynes said the fish made its way safely back into the water.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.