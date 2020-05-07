"It's people!": Alabama toddler excited to see visitors under quarantine

Like many of us, this three-year-old has been spending a lot of time at home with no interaction with friends or the public, so when some contractors stopped by the house,she got a bit excited.

Bayleigh, a toddler from Autauga County, has been quarantining with her family since March. Her mom, Kayla, said they have been watching movies and playing outside, but her daughter has found it hard to adjust to not seeing other people.

“The days are long for sure,” Kayla said.

When contractors came to their home Wednesday, she could hardly contain her excitement. Kayla was able to capture Bayleigh’s sweet reaction on video.

“It’s people!” Bayleigh exclaimed. “I can’t believe it! It’s really people!”

Kayla hoped sharing her video would give the viewers a good laugh. We’re pretty sure there’s a little bit of Bayleigh’s reaction in all of us during this strange time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.