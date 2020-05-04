J. Crew files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

J. Crew, known for its preppy clothing, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, CBS News reports.

CBS News reported that it's the first major retailer to fail amid business shutdowns due to COVID-19.

The business said that its ecommerce businesses, which contribute to more than half of the company's sales, will still operate. They added that it plans to reopen stores as soon as stay-at-home orders are lifted.

CBS reported that even before the pandemic, J. Crew was struggling with changing consumer tastes, as well as debt from its $3 billion buyout in 2011.

J.C Penney and Neiman Marcus are expected to follow suit and file for bankrupcty protection, CBS News reported.

According to CBS News, clothing store sales plummeted more than 50 percent in March and has gotten worse since.

