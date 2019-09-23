JCSO: No injuries after car goes into store

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries reported after a car slammed into an area store on Monday.

JCSO said crews responded to a store in Dandridge on Indian Creek Road.

Investigators said a woman had attempted to park, but pushed the accelerator instead of the brake and went into the front of the Indian Creek Market and Deli.

The sheriff's office said Jefferson County EMS, the Chestnut Hill Fire Department and the Jefferson County Rescue Squad also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.