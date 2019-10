The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is telling the community to watch out for callers from a (865) 484-4012 number.

The number claims that they are representatives from JCSO but that is not the case, the sheriff's office said.

They are contacting residents about not reporting to jury duty and asking for their credit card information.

The sheriff's office is currently investigating these reports.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.