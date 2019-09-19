JCSO searching for escaped inmate

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

The sheriff's office said 35-year-old Jason Carr stole a vehicle from the Jefferson County Schools Bus Garage shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday morning. Investigators said Carr was being held on a theft and probation violation.

Carr was last seen traveling west on 25/70 near Deep Springs Road.

Investigators said he took a 1999 Chevrolet Impala with a Jefferson County Schools emblem on the side with tag GV8606.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or dispatch at 865-475-6855.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.