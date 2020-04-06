JOANN Fabrics stores remain open, offer curbside pickup

JOANN Fabrics and Craft stores across the country remain open as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Though similar stores like Hobby Lobby have shuttered their doors, JOANN pointed to the new CDC guidelines which recommend wearing a mask in public for their continued business.

The company said on Saturday that, "Given that JOANN is the primary supplier of fabric, sewing supplies and expertise in the country, we are compelled to offer our support in any way possible. I wanted to share how we are helping in this effort, and how we are protecting our communities as we do.

To ensure safety, the company said they are offering curbside pickup at all their locations, and, in many locations, it is curbside pickup only.

The stores also have limited hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow for additional cleaning and restocking.

Beyond that, the company said they have posted signage about social distancing in their stores and have limited the number of customers allowed into the stores.

