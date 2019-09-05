JUST A DRILL: Law enforcement uses Star of Knoxville for practice

If you notice several law enforcement boats on the river and a group of officers at Volunteer Landing Thursday, don't panic. Officials tell us they'll be practicing several drills on the water throughout the day.

Knoxville Police officers, Knox County Sheriff's deputies, Knoxville Firefighters and others will practice boarding the Knoxville Star as a training exercise.

Boat exercises are expected to begin at 1 p.m and continue through the afternoon.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

