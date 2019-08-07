Jack Nicklaus to speak at Athens Chamber 2020 Benefit

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus is set to appear in Athens, Tennessee for the chamber's 14th annual benefit.

"No name is more synonymous with greatness in the sport of golf than the name Jack Nicklaus, and no single person has changed the face of the sport more than Jack Nicklaus – the player, the designer, the philanthropist, and the good-will ambassador. In June 2018, the Golden Bear received the Lincoln Medal from the Ford’s Theatre Society, making Jack Nicklaus just the fourth person in history—and the first athlete or sportsperson—to be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2005), the Congressional Gold Medal (2015) and now the Lincoln Medal. Jack’s competitive career spanned five decades, and his legend has been built with 120 professional tournament victories worldwide and a record 18 professional major-championship titles (six Masters, five PGA Championships, four U.S. Opens, three British Opens). He is one of only five golfers—Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Tiger Woods the others—who have won all four of golf's modern majors, an achievement often referred to as the career “Grand Slam.” Jack remains the only player to have completed the career Grand Slam on both the regular and senior tours. His eight majors on the senior circuit, now called the PGA TOUR Champions, stood as a record from 1996 until 2017. The legacy Jack has left as a player can be rivaled only by the legacy he is leaving as a golf-course designer, businessman and philanthropist. Jack was voted the 2017 Golf Course Designer of the Year, 2014 Architect of the Year and many more. He was also recognized with the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America’s highest honor, The Old Tom Morris Award. Jack has been involved in the design of over 300 courses open for play worldwide, and his thriving business, Nicklaus Design, has more than 415 courses open for play worldwide, which are represented in 45 countries and 40 states. Jack and his wife Barbara have a long history of involvement in numerous charitable activities, from junior golf to children’s hospitals to several scholarship foundations. Jack and Barbara are the guiding light for the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, which supports numerous pediatric health-care services in South Florida, as well as nationally, and has raised almost $100 million since its inception in 2004. Residing in North Palm Beach, Fla., since 1965 and in the same home they have lived since 1970, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus are parents to five children and grandparents to 22."

Tables are available for reservation to the event now, and individual tickets will go on sale September 3.

To get tickets, contact the chamber at 423-745-0334 or email rob@athenschamber.org.

