Jacksboro Elementary food pantry helps feed students

A teacher's job goes far beyond the classroom. A group of Jacksboro elementary teachers puts it into perspective as they follow curriculum by day and make sure students don't go to bed hungry at night.

"It's not just an 8 to 3 job," Brittani Stooksbury, a Jacksboro elementary teacher, said.

Brittani would know. She came to Brooke Goins', one of her co-workers, aid to help out one of their students who wanted warm Spaghetti-O's to help fall asleep.

A post later on Facebook went viral.

"It kind of exploded," Brooke said. "Never did we expect all of this."

Donations by the truckload came in from across the country. States like Alaska, California, and even Hawaii. Brooke said they've even received notes from around the world.

The outpouring of support helped Jacksboro start its first food pantry, the Eagle Market. It's so well stocked, they have to relocate from a storage closet to full classroom.

"It's more than just their education, it's their well-being," Principal Steven Sampieri said.

The generosity even allowed other Campbell County schools to come pick up donations at the pantry.

"Our county, unfortunately, we need it here," Brooke said. But she added the need spreads far beyond Campbell County.

