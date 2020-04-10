34 new coronavirus cases at Kentucky nursing home

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported as of 3:00 p.m. on Friday that a nursing home in Jackson County, Kentucky has 34 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the counties total to 41.

"All positive cases reported today are related to Jackson Manor. Eighteen are residents of the facility and sixteen are staff. Health department nurses are providing some assistance with contact investigation for positive staff members, symptom monitoring, PPE, and additional supplies," said the CVDHD in a press release Friday.

The jump shown at the facility has resulted in them testing all residents and staff. They say this is to help reduce the risk to those who have not been exposed.

