Jailer: Kentucky inmates overpower deputy, escape with keys

Two Kentucky inmates are still on the run after overpowering a deputy, stealing his keys and using them to break free.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday as a deputy was doing a routine check.

Inmates Carl Engle and John Miller asked him to come look at what they said was a stopped up shower when they are accused of attacking him and stealing his keys.

"Decisions like these gentleman made, they have no regard for authority, no regard for law enforcement and no regard for the fact that they're incarcerated," said Lonnie Brewer, the jail administrator at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

The deputy was shaken up in the incident but was able to continue his shift.

This is the second escape in three months at the jail.

"First time a pair of keys had been dropped, this time assaulting a deputy and stealing a set of keys," said Brewer.

This trend is embarrassing for Brewer as he put it. But, he is making wholesale changes in the way the jail is operating.

"We're going to move them down to where there is an extra door so they're in the middle of the jail and cannot get out that easy," said Brewer. "Were doing steps in the jail today to make sure this does not happen again. There is some movement taking place in the male cells and were doing some flipping in the male cells, and actually were moving the male and female cells is what we are doing."

Brewer is also replacing the locks around the jail so they no longer use keys to open and close doors.

Anyone who knows where the two escaped inmates are is asked to call the police.

Copyright 2019 WKYT. All rights reserved.