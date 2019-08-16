Jamboree funds help pay Sevier Co. sports insurance

Sevier County Schools plan to use Friday night's profits from the jamboree to pay for expensive insurance.

It costs the county $60,000 to carry catastrophic insurance on the teams. This insurance will kick in after a players personal insurance to cover any extra costs from injuries.

This insurance covers all sports at both the middle and high schools in the county.

The jamboree helps to offset the cost, leaving more money for the classrooms.

"Last year I think we had over 7,000 people in attendance. So it's a big night, first time to see the kids dress up, Friday nights under the lights," said Tony Stinnett, Sevier County Schools.

Any money left over after paying the insurance will go to each school for equipment needs.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

