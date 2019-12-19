James Wiseman withdraws from University of Memphis

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 3:29 PM, Dec 19, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — James Wiseman, the top basketball recruit in the 2019 signing class, has withdrawn from the University of Memphis to prepare for the NBA Draft.

The NCAA previously ruled that Wiseman would have to sit out and be fined after alleged recruiting violations.

Wiseman was scheduled to return to the court in January.

The 7'1" 240 pound center is regarded by many experts as a potential top overall pic kin the 2020 NBA Draft.

He played in three games for Memphis this season, shooting 76% from the field, and averaging a double-double (19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds).

View this post on Instagram

Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life. Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. Throughout this process, I’ve asked God to ordain my steps and lead me in the right direction. God is my lord and salvation, and throughout this process he has comforted me. This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I’m thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process. I want to thank the coaches and staff for all their support and my teammates for pushing me everyday at practice. I feel blessed for the opportunity to be a Tiger and for having the honor to play with these special group of guys. I can’t wait to see what all they accomplish this season. The friends and fans of Tiger Nation will always hold a place in my heart. #GoTigersGo 🐯🔵🐯

A post shared by James Wiseman (@bigticket_j13) on

 