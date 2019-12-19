James Wiseman withdraws from University of Memphis

James Wiseman, the top basketball recruit in the 2019 signing class, has withdrawn from the University of Memphis to prepare for the NBA Draft.

The NCAA previously ruled that Wiseman would have to sit out and be fined after alleged recruiting violations.

Wiseman was scheduled to return to the court in January.

The 7'1" 240 pound center is regarded by many experts as a potential top overall pic kin the 2020 NBA Draft.

He played in three games for Memphis this season, shooting 76% from the field, and averaging a double-double (19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds).