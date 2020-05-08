Jamestown Police officer charged with statutory rape

A former Jamestown Police Department officer has been charged with official misconduct and statutory rape after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Brandon Troy Adams in April.

During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Adams, who was employed as an officer with the Jamestown Police Department, engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage female.

On Thursday, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Adams with three counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure, three counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape, and one count of Official Misconduct.

On Thursday afternoon, Adams turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

