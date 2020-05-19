Jamestown hospital receives $121,722 in government aid despite closure in 2019

Jamestown TN Medical Center Inc received $121,722 in government aid despite being closed since June 2019.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention website,

"The bipartisan CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act provided $175 billion in relief funds to hospitals and other healthcare providers on the front lines of the coronavirus response. Payments from the $50 billion general distribution, the $12 billion targeted allocation to high impact areas, and the $10 billion targeted allocation to rural providers are being distributed by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration."

CDC records show Jamestown hospital was a recipient of those funds.

In June, Michael Alexander, the interim CEO of Jamestown Regional Medical Center, said he believes the closure would only be temporary.

The hospital has since remained closed.

A federal investigation released in 2019 said the 85-bed facility owed more than $4 million dollars to 200 vendors as of May 30, 2019.

