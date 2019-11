Jason Aldean announced he's coming to Knoxville on February 22, 2020.

A press release said Aldean will be making a stop as part of the "Way Back Tour" with special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets go on sale December 6 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Thompson-Boling box office, by phone at 865-656-4444 or through the Knoxville Tickets website here.

