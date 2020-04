Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings will be heading to San Franciso after being drafted to the 49ers in the 7th round of Saturday’s NFL Draft.

After a year of no Vols drafted in 2019, Jennings became the second Tennessee player drafted in 2020. Darrell Taylor was drafted to the Seattle Seahawk’s in Friday’s second round.

Jennings led Tennessee’s 2019 team in touchdowns (9) and reception yards (969).

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.