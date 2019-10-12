VIDEO: Jauan Jennings is all smiles running into Neyland Stadium

Jauan Jennings wasn't afraid to show his excitement for Saturday's game during the Vol Walk.

Jauan Jennings / (Michael Patrick/WVLT)

The Vols wide receiver ran through the Vol Walk with a big smile while greeting fans.

The week after the season-opening loss to Georgia State, Jennings said he "was the leader" of the team and would make sure effort and emotion was present the rest of the way.

Jennings leads the team in receptions, 26, receiving yards, 395, and touchdown catches, 5.

The Vols kickoff against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at noon, Saturday, Oct. 12, on the SEC Network.

