Jay-Z and Meek Mill sending 10 million masks to jails, prisons

Rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill are reportedly sending 10 million surgical masks and other personal protective equipment to jails and prisons across the country.

Jay-Z and Meek Mill are donating the masks with funds from their criminal justice organization REFORM Alliance in conjunction with a $10 million donation from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

"This is 2.3 million Americans that don't usually have the loudest voice," Bob Pilon, president of the REFORM Alliance, told CBS News. "That's why we're doing this, to give that population a voice and answer their call to be treated like humans."

Dorsey previously pledged $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts from his Smart Small relief fund.

"I'm grateful REFORM exists. The criminal justice system needs to change. COVID-19 adds to the injustices, and REFORM is best suited to help," Dorsey said in a statement.

The donation to correctional facilities corresponds with REFORM's #AnswerTheriCall digital campaign, an effort to highlight mass incarceration through the accounts of inmates.

Last year, Meek Mill and Jay-Z co-founded REFORM alongside Fanatics owner Michael Rubin and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The organization has already sent 100,000 face masks to several U.S. correctional facilities.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS. All rights reserved.