Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest man again

Forbes is out with its list of the word's billionaires and Jeff Bezos is No. 1 again.

The Amazon founder and CEO has held the top spot for three straight years.

While his net worth fell $18 billion last year because of a pricey divorce that saw him give $36 billion in stock to his ex-wife, Forbes says Bezos is still worth $113 billion.

Microsoft Founder Bill Gates came in second with a fortune totaling $98 billion.

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury goods company LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, with $76 billion, nudged Warren Buffett out of the third spot this year.

But the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO landed in fourth with $67.5 billion.

In total, Forbes counted more than 2,000 billionaires worldwide.

