Jeff. Co. man wanted for attempted manslaughter

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in the search for a man wanted for attempted manslaughter.

Ronald Todd Boling, 33, has an active warrant for attempted voluntary manslaughter following an incident over the weekend in Strawberry Plains.

Boling is described as a white man, 200 pounds, 6'1" with brown eyes and a shaved head.

Investigators said he is known to frequent Jefferson, Knox and Grainger counties.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or JCSO at 865-475-6855.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.